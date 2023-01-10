Guyana’s President Ali receives prestigious award in India

President Ali receives prestigious Indian award for contribution in politics, community welfare

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) for the year 2023 was presented to the president, Dr. Irfaan Ali, earlier today by the honorable Droupadi Murmu.

The prize presentation took place at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023 in Indore, India, during the closing session.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is the highest honor bestowed upon a non-resident Indian, an Indian who resides abroad, a person of Indian ancestry, or a non-resident Indian-founded organization or institution.

President Ali was one of more than 20 honorees who received recognition from the Indian government for their remarkable accomplishments both domestically and abroad.

Dr. Ali received recognition for his outstanding and thorough contributions to community welfare and politics.

Source : DPI