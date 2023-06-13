Guyana’s ruling party PPP/C declares ‘landslide’ victory in local govt election

As Guyanese await official results from the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) following yesterday’s Local Government Election, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo declared the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) a “landslide” winner.

At a press conference this afternoon, Jagdeo stated that the party is on course to win 62 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAA) based on election night results.

“This is plainly a shambles. The PPP would have received the majority of votes in each of the 80 areas. “That’s what I call a massive victory,” he remarked.

There will be a tie in four LAA, according to Jagdeo.

“However, in these areas, we have the most votes.” “As a result, if the seats are tied, the convention has been that the areas with the majority get the chairmanship,” he explained.

The former president praised Guyanese for rejecting the A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) scare tactics and race baiting campaign.

“They failed to stop the red wave,” he said.

The VP is thrilled with the PPP/C’s ability to make inroads into APNU strongholds like New Amsterdam and Georgetown.

The PPP/C won six of the 14 seats in New Amsterdam.

In Georgetown, the party won five of the fifteen seats, three more than in 2018.

Jagdeo stated that the party is waiting for GECOM’s official statement, which is expected in the coming days.

More than 400,000 people were eligible to vote in yesterday’s election.

According to all accounts, voter turnout was low.