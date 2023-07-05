Guyana’s suspension from (EITI) lifted: Ministry of Natural Resources

Guyana’s suspension from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has been lifted.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said the suspension, which occurred on February 1, 2023, was reversed after Guyana submitted its EITI Report for the reporting year 2020.

“Without compromise, this report’s submission was done one month ahead of its July 30, 2023 deadline — made possible through diligent work done by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources, the EITI Secretariat and all other relevant stakeholders,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the report includes full disclosure of revenues earned from the extractive industries, as well as disclosures of all material payments made to the government by companies operating in the oil, gas, mining, forestry and fisheries sectors.

In an effort to avoid being suspended again, the ministry said it is working on the 2021 report.

The ministry added that it remains committed to operating its extractive industry in a transparent manner that results in every Guyanese benefitting from the sector.