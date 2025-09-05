‘Guyanese Critic’ sued by Travis Chase for $5M

Prominent journalist and News Anchor, Travis Chase, has filed a defamation lawsuit against social media commentator, Mikhil Rodrigues, aka “Guyanese Critic”, over recent statements Rodrigues made on his Facebook talk show.

Chase is seeking in excess of $5M against Rodrigues, who he claimed published defamatory statements against him on August 14.

In his statements of claim, Chase alleges that among other things, Rodrigues accused him of being bought by the Mohameds and taking instructions from the Mohameds in relation to his journalism job and linking him to the businessman who has been sanctioned by the US Government.

Chase has also taken objection to Rodrigues linking him to the Venezuelan Government and the Venezuelan President, when no such links exist.

In Court papers, filed by Attorney Eusi Anderson, Chase stated the words uttered by Rodrigues insinuated that he is politically biased and is a propagandist and that he is dishonest and corrupt journalist.

Chase said the words uttered by Mr. Rodrigues can also be interpreted to mean that he abuses his platform as a journalist to mislead and or confuse the Guyanese people.

“These statements were calculated to expose the claimant to hatred, ridicule, contempt and to damage his professional reputation and credibility. The words used identified the claimant by his full name Travis Chase on the four posts published on the defendant’s Facebook account, so there can be no mistake to his identity,” Chase Attorney said.

In the Court papers, Chase’s Attorney said the words published are untrue and malicious and amounts to falsehoods.

He said his client has denied all of the allegations leveled against him which have injured his reputation and diminished his credibility in the eyes of Guyanese and the international community.

“That in support of his claim for general and or in aggravation of the damages the claimant will rely on the intentional dishonesty of the defendant in defaming his name without producing any evidence to corroborate his claims or giving the claimant an opportunity to comment on the prior publication.

Chase also asked the Court for a permanent injunction restraining Rodrigues, or his agents or servants from publishing or causing to be published the statements which were made on August 14.