Guyanese national held in Bangladesh with cocaine

A Guyanese national was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday after customs officials seized more than Tk130 crore (approximately GYD$2.31 billion) worth of cocaine from her luggage.

The suspect has been identified as Karen Pitula Stafli, who arrived in Dhaka on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. She was detained at around 2:00 hrs by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), Deputy Director Sonia Akter confirmed.

According to CIID, intelligence was received that a passenger would be attempting to smuggle a large quantity of cocaine into the country. After Stafli completed her on-arrival visa process and attempted to pass through the airport’s green channel, she was intercepted by officials.

A search of her baggage uncovered three plastic jars containing 22 foil-wrapped packages. Tests conducted by the Department of Narcotics Control confirmed the substance to be cocaine, weighing a total of 8.66 kilogrammes. Authorities estimate its market value at Tk130 crore.

The seizure was made in the presence of airport police and other intelligence agencies. Officials said legal proceedings are being initiated under Bangladesh’s Penal Code and Customs Act in relation to smuggling charges.