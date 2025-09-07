Guyanese social media influencer Lola Doll shot multiple times

U.S. sanctioned drug trafficker wanted in connection with shooting of ‘Lola Doll’

Hours after social media star and artiste Lolita Callendar, popularly known as “Lola Doll” was shot multiple times, the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for Paul Daby Junior known as Randell.

His last known address is Lot 127 ‘D’ Aguair Park, Georgetown. Daby Jr. was among four Guyanese who was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in June for drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Police arrested another in connection with the late-night shooting of Lola Doll.

The 33-year-old artiste was shot multiple times outside her home at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown on Saturday night.

According to initial Police reports, she sustained gunshot wounds to her neck, face, hands, and right leg. Lola Doll was allegedly attacked by a man on a motorcycle while sitting in her car.

She was rushed to the hospital where her condition is listed stable.

Lola Doll, widely recognised for her music, flamboyant parties, and outspoken social media presence, has built a large following over the years. Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the attack.