H.C. Horne calls on diaspora to shape SVG’s future

In a stirring address at the official opening of the Invest SVG event in the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr. Brenton Horne, High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, called on the diaspora and international partners to move beyond nostalgia and take an active role in building the nation’s future.

Grounded in the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is,” the High Commissioner’s remarks transformed a sentimental phrase into a strategic invitation for economic partnership and national transformation.

Opening the proceedings, High Commissioner Horne invited the audience to pause and reflect on what “home” truly means, citing family, opportunity, and a sense of belonging as core elements. He emphasized that while many in the room were not born in the islands, the “spirit, resilience, and potential” of St. Vincent and the Grenadines create a unique connection that draws people in.

“The theme is not just a sentiment,” Horne declared, “it is an invitation to reconnect, to re-imagine, and most importantly to reinvest in the future of our nation”.

A central pillar of the High Commissioner’s message was a direct challenge to the Vincension diaspora, whom he described as the “heartbeat” of the relationship between the two nations. While acknowledging their historical contributions and advocacy, he urged them to elevate their involvement.

“I challenge you to gently think what it would be like to move from supporting home to shaping home,” Horne said, signaling a shift toward more structured, impactful engagement in the country’s development.

For potential investors seeking growth, stability, and innovation, the High Commissioner outlined four key sectors that form the bedrock of the government’s economic strategy:

Tourism: Moving beyond traditional “sea and sand” to embrace new, creative ideas.

Agriculture: Focusing on scaling up production, adding value, and penetrating UK markets.

The Blue Economy: Exploring the vast, untapped potential beneath the ocean’s surface.

The New Economy: Prioritizing technology, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

He emphasized that these pillars are intended to be “starting points for conversation” rather than rigid categories.

High Commissioner Horne made a strong call for interactivity, urging attendees to network, exchange contacts, and share their visions rather than remaining passive listeners. He warned that leaving the event without meeting someone new would be a missed opportunity, as the assembled partners were there to help “turn investment into action”.

“When we invest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we are not just investing in a place. We are investing in home,” he reminded the audience, noting that every strong home is built through shared effort. Following his remarks, the High Commissioner officially declared the Invest SVG UK event open, setting the stage for a productive day of trade and investment discussions.