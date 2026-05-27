H20 Lions Represents SVG with Pride in Barbados

The H2O Lions Swim Academy of Questelles is proud to have been able to represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the very prestigious Sonia O’Neal Memorial Invitational Swimming Competition held in Barbados on May 21 – 24.

Hosted by the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association, this year’s Sonia O’Neal Memorial Invitational Swimming Competition was an exciting time for many of the young swimmers from around the Caribbean that participated over the course of four days.

Tezza Sutherland competed in the girls’ 9 – 10 age group while swimming teammates Ezron Quashie and Tyler Forde swam in the boys’ 11 – 12 division. Coaches head coach Mrs. Josel Williams and assistant coach Mrs. Elise Quashie accompanied the swimmers through out the competition.

Although there were some challenges encountered by the young swimmers, they showed great determination, courage, and resilience. Many of the competitors had never experienced several of the events, however they met every challenge they faced with confidence and enthusiasm.

As a result of their hard work and dedication, Tezza, Ezron and Tyler all improved upon their previous personal bests during the competition.

In addition to recognizing achievements of their swimmers; the competition allowed both coaches to be educated and learn about additional aspects of coaching, which will enable them to continue to grow as professionals in the sport.

On behalf of our young swimmers, we would like to express a sincere thank you to our supporting parents, colleagues, friends and supporters whose encouragement has played a large role in helping to support and foster the continued growth and development of our swimmers.

If you are interested in getting more information or learning how to contact us please call Coach Josel at 432-8701.