H20 Lions Show True Stripes at RHAC Swim Meet with Wave of Personal Bests

H 2 O LIONS MAKES A POWERFUL SPLASH AT RHAC SWIM MEET

H 2 0 Lions roared to success at the recent Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RHAC) swimming competition that took place in St. Lucia April 9-12, 2026.

The team stood tall among more than thirty (30) participating teams from across the region including two other teams proudly representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Representing the team were the following swimmers:

8 and under girls and boys: Aimee Dennie, Seth Dennie and Trey Forde

9-10 girls and boys – Tezza Sutherland, Calique Grant, Shamar Marksman, Deshawn Johnson and Niall Allen

11-12 girls and boys – J’Nyah and Kmar Rose, Ezron Quashie and Tyler Forde

13-14 boys – Kyle De Roche

In a weekend filled with fierce competition, the youthful Lions proved that age is no barrier to achievement, clocking a string of new personal best times across nearly every event.

While the team did not place amount the top 10 positions, their results were nothing short of inspiring. Over 80% of the swimmers shattered their previous personal times showcasing the club’s growing strength and steady improvement. Each dive reflected the Lion’s confidence, hard work and unshakable team spirit.

Head coach, Josel Williams expressed tremendous pride in the Team’s accomplishments. “This was an incredible experience for our swimmers. Competing at this level, against seasoned athletes, and still produce so many personal best times shows how far we have come. As a young swim team in the competition, we have every reason to be proud.”

H 2 0 Lions continue to emphasize both physical and character development, producing swimmers who embody sportsmanship, strength and pride.