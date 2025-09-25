H2O Lions Secure Medals at SVG Swim Championship

H2O LIONS SWIM ACADEMY MAKES BIG SPLASH AT NATIONAL SWIM MEET

H2O Lions Swim Academy, the youngest swim club which competed at the recently concluded SVG Gallagher National Swim Championship held at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre from September 18th to 21st, 2025. demonstrated exceptional talent and determination.

Competing alongside two local clubs – Blue Marlins and Black Sands Swim Club and Sailfish from Grenada the newest club delivered a creditable performance against its competitors.

The Academy entered 13 swimmers in the competition. Several of them secured top finishes; Rhonyah Jack (team captain) placed 2nd in the girls 15 and over age category , Tyler Forde placed 3rd in the boys 9-10 and Tezza Sutherland was ranked 3rd in the girls 8 and under age category. The other swimmers were J’nyah Rose, K’mar Rose, Aimee Dennie, Ezron Quashie, DeShawn Johnson, Shamar Marksman, Niall Allen, Trey Frode, Kyle DeRoché and Calique Grant.

The Lions’ swimmers also made numerous personal best (PBs) times over the four (4) days of competition. They also walked away with twenty-four (24) medals. This highlights the Academy’s growth and competitive spirit.

The coaches Josel Williams and Elise Quashie highlighted the dedication of both swimmers and parents and expressed that the achievements at this championship are a testament of the swimmers’ unlocked potential.

The championship provided an atmosphere for friendly rivalry while creating the opportunity for H2O Lions swimmers to gain confidence and motivation for growth and excellence in the sport.

The H2O Lions Swim Academy trains on the Questelles Beach on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 6pm.