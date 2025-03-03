H2O Lions Swim Academy Shines at SAC Invitational Swim Meet

RE: H 2 O LIONS SWIM ACADEMY

The H 2 O Lions Swim Academy which trains on the Questelles Beach on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 6pm, entered 8 of its 10 swimmers in the recently concluded SAC Invitational Swim Meet which was held at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center.

3 of the 8 members were seasoned swimmers; Rhonyah May Jack (team Captain), Ezron Quashie who walked away with 2 silver and 4 bronze medals and Tezza Sutherland who swam in the girls’ 8 and under category. Miss Sutherland graced the podium 6 times winning 3 sliver and 3 bronze medals, she also placed 2nd overall for her age group.

2 of the Academy’s newbies also made the podium; Tyler Forde and Shamar Marksman winning 2 silver and 1 bronze medal respectively.

The other swimmers who swam in the swim meet were Trey Forde, Niall Allen and Deshawn Johnson. The remaining Academy swimmers are Nolan Allen 4 years old and Andres Smith 6 years old.

The Academy takes this opportunity to thank all its parents and well-wishers for their continued support.