The 12 year-old Hadassah Ollivierre, a student of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School and proud native of Bequia, was awarded the Bronze Award in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) 2025, the world’s oldest and most prestigious international writing competition.

The 2025 competition, held under the theme “Our Commonwealth Journey,” coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the competition encourages young writers across the Commonwealth to share their ideas, dreams, and experiences through creative writing.

Hadassah participated in the Junior Category, open to writers under the age of 14, with her story titled “Through the Garden Door: A Secret Garden Adventure with Mysteries of the Heart.” Her essay was inspired by the topic “A very special journey when you discover a secret door that takes you into your favourite book.”

This year’s competition attracted an astounding 53,434 entries from 897 schools across 54 Commonwealth countries, reflecting the creativity and diversity of young voices around the world.

Hadassah’s imaginative storytelling and expressive writing earned her recognition among the top young writers across the Commonwealth. Her success is a testament to her creativity, discipline, and passion for storytelling, as well as to the dedication of her teachers and supportive family.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition continues to empower young writers to explore themes of identity, belonging, and shared humanity across the Commonwealth’s diverse cultures.

Hadassah’s achievement brings pride not only to Bequia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines but also to the wider Caribbean region, shining a light on the literary potential of young Vincentians on the global stage.