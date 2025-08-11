SVG sailing star to represent at Junior Pan Am Games

Scarlett Hadley to Represent St Vincent at the Junior Pan American Games

Rising sailing talent Scarlett Hadley has been selected to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the upcoming Junior Pan American Games. Under the expert guidance of Coach and Olympian, Andrew Lewis from Trinidad and Tobago, and with Team Manager Penny MacIntyre from Barbados overseeing preparations, Hadley is poised for a strong showing.

With essential support from the SVG National Olympic Committee (SVG NOC)—including comprehensive pre-event training in St Vincent, the Bahamas and Paraguay — Scarlett is being given every advantage to excel on the regional stage.

Now in its second edition, the Junior Pan American Games sailing events are scheduled for August 15–17, hosted at San José Beach in Encarnación. The Junior Pan Ams serve as a powerful developmental platform promoting young talent while replicating aspects of the senior games in a youth-friendly format. Hadley will be competing in the women’s single handed dinghy.

“I’m honoured to represent my country and work closely with a team of sailors from Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago,” Hadley said. “This is an amazing opportunity to race against the best in the region and push myself to new levels.”

The Junior PanAm Games bring together top young athletes from across the Americas, providing a stepping stone towards elite international competition. Hadley’s participation highlights SVG’s growing presence in the sport of sailing and the strength of collaboration across the Southern Caribbean.