Hairoun honors winners with EC$30K payout

HAIROUN BEER CROWNS THREE BIG WINNERS IN “CROWN DE HERO” PROMOTION

Over EC$30,000 awarded as SVG’s award winning beer rewards loyal consumers

Tuesday 12th May, 2026 – Kingstown, St. Vincent — Hairoun Beer, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ award winning lager, has officially crowned three lucky winners in its exciting “Crown De Hero” consumer promotion, rewarding a total of EC$30,000 in cash prizes to loyal Hairoun drinkers across the country.

After weeks of excitement, nationwide participation, and thousands of entries, the winners are:

3rd Prize: Brenslee Bobb — EC$3,000

2nd Prize: Earl Paynter — EC$7,000

1st Prize Grand Winner: Gloria Andrews — EC$20,000

The “Crown De Hero” promotion invited consumers to purchase Hairoun Beer, collect the letters H-E-R-O found under the crowns, and submit completed entries for a chance to win life-changing cash prizes.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ favourite lager and the beer that has remained a staple in homes, shops, cultural connections, and celebrations across the nation, Hairoun once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the people who have made the brand an enduring icon.

Shafia London, General Manager of St. Vincent Brewery Ltd., said the promotion was designed to celebrate and reward the everyday Vincentian who continues to choose Hairoun Beer.

“Hairoun is more than just a beer — it is a symbol of Vincentian pride, community, and everyday celebration. We wanted this promotion to honour the real heroes among us — our loyal consumers who continue to make Hairoun a part of their moments, memories, and milestones. Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to everyone who participated and made Crown De Hero a success.”

The promotion generated strong excitement across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with consumers enthusiastically participating for the chance to become Hairoun’s next crowned hero.

Hairoun Beer remains committed to creating engaging, rewarding experiences for consumers while continuing to proudly represent the spirit, culture, and flavour of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.