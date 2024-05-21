Hairouna Film Festival’s Highly Anticipated Return May 24th

HAIROUNA FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL 5TH YEAR

Building on the tremendous success of the last 5 years, the highly anticipated Hairouna Film Festival returns this May for an exciting 2 nights of Caribbean and Vincentian movie screenings that you’re not going to want to miss!

This year’s festival will take place on May 24th and 25th at Flowt Beach Bar at 7pm (sharp) each night.

The festival is a powerful celebration of both Vincentian and Caribbean Movies, and will showcase the talent, creativity, and dedication of the filmmakers. Spearheaded by Festival Director and filmmaker Aiko Roudette and meticulously curated by HFF’s long time Programming Director, Shane Slater; this year’s Vincentian Movie Night on May 25th will feature 10 original Vincentian stories from the minds of our local filmmakers. These films are amazing reflections of Vincentian history, humour, creativity and complexity. We can’t wait to share them with you.

Festival Opening Night on Friday May 24th – dubbed Caribbean Movie Night – will see a mixture of short films of different genres that explore themes rooted in the diversity and universality of the Caribbean experience. The feature film of the night “When Morning Comes” is a stunning piece about family, migration and change by acclaimed award-winning Canadian Writer/Director, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall.

Vincentian Movie Night will close out the festival on Saturday, May 25th with a line-up of films that are both thought-provoking and exhilarating. Vincentian Movie Night will premiere the long-awaited film “Cart Man” by Grace Peters-Clarke, the winner of the Hairouna Film Lab’s 2021 Script Challenge. The Hairouna Film Lab is a script-to-screen competition that mentors Vincentian writer/ directors and awards them production funds and support. It is aimed at promoting the development of original Vincentian films.

Alongside Grace’s directorial debut, we will see captivating short movies from The Hub Collective, Dante Ollivierre, Sean Roache, Hayden Billingy, Christina Smith & Lyf Compton, Akley Olton, Javed DaSouza, Flora Tennant and Sebastian Cyrus. This night promises to be an exciting one to remember! We will also be launching the Vincentian Film of the Year Award, voted for by you, the audience!

As a part of Hairouna Film Festival’s commitment to development of the Vincentian film industry, the festival is presented free of cost to those who wish to attend. This year’s festival is made possible through partnerships with S.G. DeFreitas, Flow/Flowt/Bungalow, and Sundown Cinema. Additional support provided by Specs Visuals and Jason Providence.

Please visit the Hairouna Film Festival website hairounaff.org to learn more about the festival. Follow Hairouna Film Festival on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with the latest news and events related to the festival.