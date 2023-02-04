Haiti: 7 gang members killed as operation Tornado takes effect

Seven gang members were killed amid clashes with Haitian Police (PNH) after Operation Tornado 1 being announced to curb national insecurity.

A week after law enforcement officers started off their operations, one assault rifle and four pistols were seized, and police were able to recover a truckload of merchandise confiscated by criminal groups.

According to PNH, the Temporary Anti-Gang Unit, agents from CIMO, UDMO and the Tabarre Police, led a raid on Friday, January 27, in Torcel, Eddy One and Tapage areas, in order to track down and bust Yvelt Célestin, known as Tizo, as well as Jackson Onélus (Akoun), both Vitelhomme gang members.

During the in-depth police raid, officers arrested Hervé Celestin (Tiblan M4), 30, Wenskey Detournel, 22, Luckner Berger, 25, for organized crime.

Plus, in Bos Repos, northeast of Haiti´s capital, police officers arrested Noël Sanduno, 39, for illegal possession of firearms, usurpation of title and use of forged documents.

Other gangers killed in clashes with PNH were members of the 400 Mawozo criminal organization, which operated across Duval and Raquette areas.

Last week, Police Director Frantz Elbé assured that several measures would be taken to reinforce police departments and specialized units with logistics and weapons.