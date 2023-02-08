Haiti authorities offer reward for the arrest of ‘Kraze Barye’ gang leader

$10 million reward for capture of Vitel “Homme” Innocent

Authorities in Haiti are promising ten million Gourdes (One Gourde = US$0.006 cents) for information leading to the capture of Vitel “Homme” Innocent, the leader of the “Kraze Baryè” gang, which is responsible for a number of murders and kidnappings in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation.

According to an indictment filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Innocent is also wanted by United States police for conspiracy to commit hostage taking and hostage taking.

In a notification released on Sunday, the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) offered the ten million Gourde reward “to any citizen offering information to the police” leading to the arrest of Innocent, who is regarded “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities say that Innocent, who allegedly worked with the gang 400 Mawozo that kidnapped 17 Christian missionaries in Haiti last year, is wanted on counts of kidnapping for ransom, rape, assassinations, attempted assassinations, and armed robbery.

The Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program of the United States Department of State announced a one million dollar prize for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Innocent last month.

It was stated that Vitel Innocent has ties to or may travel to the Dominican Republic, and that anyone with information should call any FBI office worldwide or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

According to the Order of Human Rights Defenders’ most recent assessment on insecurity in Haiti, 64 persons, including 18 police officers, were shot to death in January.

It was stated that 52 persons perished in January 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry, who assumed office after the killing of President Jovenel Mose in 2021, has advocated for the deployment of an international military to assist in resolving the crisis in Haiti.

Source : CMC