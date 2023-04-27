The founder and leader of the Haitian political party and movement Jeunes Dirigeants Haïtiens Progressistes allegedly started a petition online asking the Haitian Government to amend the current Haitian constitution.

The constitution reform requested by rising Haitian politician Werley Nortreus is in favor of the youths this time. There are presently two versions of the petition. English and French versions are available online via change.org and mesopinions.com as well.

Some people have already signed them. The petition’s signers think it’s a good idea and they said Haiti actually needs a new constitution that ensures that all of its citizens have equal access to opportunities.

Candidates who are 25 years of age and older should be able to go to elections and run for the Executive, Legislative (Senate), and Judicial branches of Government (chosen by choice), according to Nortreus, Haitians in Haiti and the Diaspora.

Haitians contend that even after many years, the previous constitution’s results had little impact on the nation. Consequently, many believe that changing the Constitution is worthwhile.

A new constitution was first proposed by the former Haitian President and other leaders, but it was postponed because of a heavy COVID caseload. The majority of leaders think that the proposed constitution of the former president needs to be amended or rewritten.

The new modifications should make it possible for people who are 25 years of age to run for Executive, Legislative (Senate), and Judicial positions (chosen by choice) as well as older candidates.

Candidates under the age of 35 must have the same opportunity to run in future general elections and be elected in one of the branches of Government of their choice when the Haitian Government amends and enacts the new constitution that Nortreus and other officials proposed.

The new amendments also make numerous other recommendations for the country that will enhance the quality of life for all of its residents.

Werley Nortreus , who is a Haitian politician and in other fields started the online petition in favor of a new constitution that also include youths this time. He is among Haitian leaders working to improve the condition in the nation. After many years of hardship, it’s a chance for a brand-new Haiti, where everyone will be included. He believes everyone deserves equal opportunities and a better life.

Most notably his home country of Haiti, a heavily exploited country that has become the poorest country in the world.

The rising politician Nortreus is also known for many quotes, including political quotes based on his home country Haiti. “Haiti needs young educated people with strong leadership skills to take over and lead the country in the right direction”, Nortreus wrote as a quote on leadership and Haiti.

“The only way to have a new Haiti is to establish a new constitution that gives candidates who are 25 years old and older the right to run for a position among the three branches of the government according to their choice. A new constitution where everyone is included is the only way Haitians will be able to change the miserable situation that Haiti is in because of its old constitution”, Nortreus said about why he created the petitions.

If anyone wants to sign the petitions to get the suggested amendments into effect. It’s available on Change.org and MesOpinions.com.

Nortreus concluded by stating to the press that Haiti must concentrate on constitutional amendments, national security, and free elections that include younger candidates as well as older politicians.