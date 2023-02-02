Haiti police launches operation Tornado as gangs destroy police sub station

As officers laid to rest, Haiti police launch Operation Tornado against gangs.

Members of the Kraze Baryè” gang using heavy machinery have demolished the Pernier sub-police station that had been abandoned since last Thursday when police officers protested against the killings of six police officers of the Liancourt Police Station by another criminal gang.

Photos show the police station now a pile of rubble as the criminal gang members destroyed the building over the weekend.

The reports said the show of force by the “Kraze Baryè” gang comes as a challenge to the police and coincides with the day the National Police of Haiti (PNH) announced the launch of Operation “Tornado 1”.

Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry has called for the international community to participate in a specialized multinational force to help the Haitian security forces to fight against the proliferation of organized crime, the illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition, and eradicate the gangs that have held the country hostage.

Last Tuesday, at the UN Security Council, Helen La Lime, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Haiti, said the country’s protracted political and humanitarian crises, marked by spiking levels of gang-related violence and a badly struggling national police force, were reversing crucial security and development strides made since the devastating 2010 earthquake.

La Lime said more than 2,100 murders and an estimated 1,300 kidnappings were reported last year and gang violence overall reached levels not seen in decades.

She said turf wars involving two gang coalitions, namely the G9 coalition and G-Pep, reached unprecedented levels in several neighborhoods of Cité Soleil.

Meanwhile, Colombia and El Salvador have both indicated a willingness to re-open diplomatic missions in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

Haiti’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Jean Victor Geneus, held talks with his Colombian counterpart, Álvaro Leyva on the sidelines of the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Argentina, last week.

At the end of this bilateral meeting, Leyva announced that after 20 years, Colombia will reopen its consulate in Haiti. He said a consul will be appointed in Haiti in the coming days.