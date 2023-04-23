Haiti: UN provides $1 billion to improve the country’s risk management

The funds will also be used to enhance social services, governance, environmental protection, and even economic projects.

On Thursday, Haitian External collaboration Minister Ricard Pierre and UN Special Representative Maria Isabel Salvador signed a collaboration agreement to support long-term development in the country for the period 2023-2025.

The agreement provides US$1.1 billion in cooperation to improve social services, risk management, governance, environmental care, and inclusive economic programs, according to the UN.

“The UN has a broad partnership to achieve these results, which will contribute to the desired transformative change in Haiti,” Salvador emphasized, noting that 40% of the budget is already in place in this Caribbean country.

“Our organization works to strengthen opportunities for peace-building and development, as well as to promote effective respect for human rights, leaving no one behind,” Salvador said.