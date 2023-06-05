Haitian authorities reporting deaths as a result of the weekend rainfall

According to the General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC), 15 persons have perished and eight others have gone missing as a result of two days of severe rainfall produced by “a low-pressure situation at all levels of the atmosphere” over Haiti.

The rains that have been hammering the country since June 1 are anticipated to continue this week, according to the Director General of the Hydro-meteorological Unit, Marcelin Esterlin, with the authorities predicting a 70% chance of rain on Monday and an 85% chance the following day.

Rains have forced many rivers to overflow their banks, resulting in floods and landslides in various regions, according to a statement providing a preliminary assessment of the situation in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

According to the report, authorities were forced to implement a number of emergency measures to safeguard the safety of the impacted communities.

According to the preliminary assessment report, 15 individuals have died, eight people have gone missing, and 7,475 households have been affected, totaling 37,375 people. It was reported that 1,219 residences were flooded and 13,390 people were relocated in the departments of West, Nippes, South-East, North-West, and Center.

According to the officials, 5,510 families have been affected and over 2,539 have been relocated in the West department alone. The agricultural sector is heavily damaged in the Center department.

The Ministry of Public Works announced on Sunday that it had carried out interventions to unclog roads in Joumou, Péligre, and that similar interventions had taken place in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area and other provinces.

The Meteorological Unit of Haiti stated that it is closely monitoring the weather, and the DGPC stated that it is asking the population to remain attentive, adding that people in rain-stricken areas should not cross flooded waterways under any circumstances.

Source : CMC