A 29-year-old Kew Town babysitter received a one-year sentence.

After pleading guilty to one count of unlawful entry and two charges of child in need of care and protection, Haitian national Ocianie Tibeau was sentenced on Monday. .

Tibeau babysat a four-year-old girl this month, the court heard.

The victim’s mother said Tibeau’s care didn’t make her daughter cry or cling to her. The mother saw her daughter was unwell and losing weight.

The mother studied home Surveillance footage of Tibeau hitting and shaking the youngster.

The mother called the police, and SPPU investigators began an inquiry. Tibeau was charged afterward.

“It is intolerable that someone entrusted to provide care to a newborn resorted to utilizing physical abuse against a vulnerable youngster,” stated Deputy Superintendent of Police (Safeguarding & Public Protection Unit) Grantley Williams after the conviction. . .

“I also advise parents and other caretakers of children and other vulnerable people to be very wary when hiring unknown folks to care for their loved ones. . Employing illegal workers might endanger your kid or other loved one, which can be costly. You also violate employment and immigration laws.”