Haiti’s U-17 Soccer Team Swamps SVG 5-0 in World Cup Qualifiers

Haiti’s under-17 boys team cruised past Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 5-0 in its World Cup qualifying opening game. The team looked in form, unlike the previous youth teams, hinting at a possible return of a Haitian youth soccer team in the World Cup.

Prior to Haiti’s under-17 Concacaf’s World Cup qualifiers debut, head coach Eddy Cesar bragged to FIFA about having a talented roster and said his two top players are left winger Emerson Laissé, 15, and attacking midfielder Franco Celestin, 16.

Indeed, Laissé and Celestin looked like men playing against boys as they carried Les Grenadiers to a 5-0 victory against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the opening round of the Concacaf’s FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Tuesday night, Feb. 11.