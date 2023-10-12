Hamas Declares GLOBAL Jihad, Hezbollah threatens to attack U.S. military

Khaled Meshaal, former Hamas leader currently residing in Qatar, has issued a worldwide call for Muslims to stage protests against Israel this Friday. In a statement to Reuters, Meshaal referred to this moment as a “moment of truth” for the Arab world, urging Muslims to take to the streets. He specifically called upon scholars who teach jihad and emphasized the need for its application.

Meshaal also made a special plea to Muslims in neighboring countries of Israel, emphasizing their responsibility. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its sixth day, with over 1,300 Israeli casualties, and emergency services still discovering bodies in kibbutzim.

Meanwhile, leader of the Iraqi Shia Kataib Hezbollah threatened the United States on Wednesday over the support of Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday. U.S. President Joe Biden warned armed groups against entering the war. In a statement, Ahmad “Abu Hussein” al-Hamidawi announced the Iranian-backed “Brigades of the Party of God” were ready to retaliate with “missiles, drones, and special forces.” Israel reported firing missiles at southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Hezbollah reported firing missiles at Israeli soldiers and condemned the U.S. intervention.