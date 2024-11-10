Hamas Demands ‘Immediate’ End To War After Trump Win

A senior Hamas official has urged for an immediate cessation of Israel’s conflict with the group in the Gaza Strip and proposed a strategy to attain Palestinian statehood, as conveyed to Newsweek following former President Donald Trump’s election victory.

“The election of Trump as the 47th president of the USA is a private matter for the Americans,” stated Basem Naim, a member and spokesperson of the Hamas Political Bureau, in an interview with Newsweek. “However, Palestinians are eager for an immediate halt to the aggression against our people, particularly in Gaza, and seek support in realising their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, and the establishment of their own self-sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

“The unwavering backing for the Zionist entity ‘Israel’ and its oppressive government, to the detriment of our people’s future and the security and stability of the region, must cease without delay,” he stated.

During his time in office, Trump developed a strong rapport with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently involved in a multifront conflict against the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance, which was initiated by a significant Hamas-led assault on Israel in October 2023. Nonetheless, Trump has voiced concerns regarding Netanyahu’s leadership during the war and has urged for a prompt resolution to the conflict.