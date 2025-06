Less than a week after the NCAA championship, Handal Roban is back at it again.

Roban set a new Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national record in the 800-meters at the Portland Track Festival on Sunday, running 1:45.05.

The junior mid-distance runner competed against teammates Allon Clay and Olivier Desmeueles, who finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

At the NCAA championship, Roban finished fourteenth overall with a time of 1:47.41.