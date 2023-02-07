Handal Roban wins 800m race at Sykes & Sabock Challenge in Pennsylvania

Hanal performes well at Penn Relays

Handal Roban, a young Vincentian athlete, significantly up his performance level this past weekend, winning the 800m at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge in Pennsylvania.

Roban cut two seconds off his previous National Indoor Record run of 1:49.01 to finish in 1:47.01. His time ranks him third all-time at Penn State University, sixth in the NCAA rankings for the season, and qualifies him for the NACAC U23 Games.

Nellie Ambriton was also on a record-breaking streak, breaking his own U20 Boys 2000m Steeplechase mark. He finished third in the Youngster Goldsmith Challenge while representing Jamaica College in Jamaica.

Amal Glasgow finished third in the U20 Boys 400m in 48.17 seconds at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic, qualifying him for the 2023 Carifta Games, which will be held in the Bahamas over the Easter weekend.