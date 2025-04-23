Today 23 April 2025, Her Excellency Ms Harriet Cross was officially sworn in as Governor of Montserrat at a ceremony held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

In her address, Governor Cross stated, ‘I am deeply humbled by the trust placed in me to serve the people of this beautiful Emerald Isle… As your Governor, I pledge to work hand-in-hand with the Premier and Cabinet fostering a relationship built on mutual respect, collaboration and a shared vision.’