Harrison’s cave unique dinner show experience unveiled

Harrison’s Cave unveils new offering

Harrison’s Cave is elevating its visitor experience with the introduction of a dinner show that blends Barbados’ iconic natural wonder with the island’s rich cultural heritage.

The new offering — the Historic Evening Tram Tour & Dinner Show — was unveiled on Saturday evening during a media launch hosted by CHUKKA at the Welchman Hall, St Thomas, location.

Country Manager Alicia Jemmott shared that the new experience marks a first for the attraction.

“We have had evening tram tours before, but to pair it with something like this that is more cultural is a first for us,” she said.

Jemmott explained that eight dates have been scheduled across July and August for the dinner show experience. “We have tried not to clash with what is going on with the Crop Over calendar,” she noted.

A dinner component will be a part of the package.

The new offering forms part of a broader summer campaign, which runs from July 1 to August 31 and is designed to align with the local school vacation period. “We want to do something that caters to the locals,” Jemmott said, pointing to special discounts for summer camps and reduced rates on the zip line and Challenge Tours on designated days.

A standout feature of the campaign is the Taste and Tales programme — a Barbadian twist on a popular regional concept. “This idea of the Taste and Tales story, we rolled it out in other islands, but obviously this one is tweaked to Barbados,” Jemmott added.

Guests will be treated to rum tastings and, under the guidance of a chef, will learn to prepare traditional Barbadian dishes such as steamed fish with green bananas. They will also make a rum sauce using Mount Gay Rum, which will be drizzled over pre-prepared bread pudding.