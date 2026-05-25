Harry calls for fisheries sector transformation

Speaking at the 49th annual Fisherman’s Day closing ceremony, Winsbert Harry, Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, delivered an impassioned address urging resilience, unity, and a complete transformation of the nation’s fishery sector.

Addressing crowds under the 2026 theme “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” and the slogan “Healthy Fish, Tasty Dish,” Harry painted a stark picture of the struggles fishers face while reminding the nation of the industry’s indispensable value.

Harry did not shy away from the severe trials testing the local fishing community. He outlined a multitude of threats burdening the industry, including rising fuel costs, failing infrastructure, unpredictable weather, sargassum invasions, and poor access to finance and markets. Because of these mounting pressures on marine resources, Harry noted that fishers sometimes return home before sunrise with barely enough catch to cover their daily expenses.

This daily struggle has led to profound frustration and disappointment among workers. “Many within this sector still feel unseen, disconnected… Too often we only remember the fishers when there is a disaster, when the fishes raise the price of fish, or when we cannot get [fish] on our table,” Harry stated.

Despite these hurdles, the Chairman fiercely defended the dignity of the profession, reminding the public that fishing is “not a side industry”. Instead, it is a vital economic engine that feeds families, sustains communities, drives tourism, and creates jobs.

Harry emphasized that the right to food is deeply tied to business and livelihood opportunities, ensuring that the fishers who feed the nation can build better futures for their families. Furthermore, he highlighted that fish remains one of the healthiest protein sources available to Vincentians, making the sector vital to national food security and well-being.

To secure the future of fisheries, Harry declared that the sector must be treated not as a charity, but as a serious national benefit that adds to the GDP. He laid out a clear list of urgent needs for the industry, including:

Stronger representation and safe harbor landing sites.

Proper cold storage and processing facilities.

Insurance to protect fishers and better disaster fund systems.

More training and opportunities for young people entering the industry.

Harry also warned that “climate change is here” and that the ocean is changing. He called for immediate adaptation through the protection of marine resources, diversification, and investment in aquaculture and value-added production to help fishers own more of the economic cycle.

In a powerful closing challenge to his peers, Harry urged fishers to stop waiting for outside rescue. “Do not wait for someone to save this industry for us,” he urged. “We as fishers… will have to save [this] history for ourselves”.

He implored the community to stop tearing each other down and to organize, share knowledge, and unite. Harry asked that this 49th Fisherman’s Day serve as an “awakening” built on courage, rebuilt trust, and prosperity.

Harry extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the government for recognizing the importance of fishers by giving the sector its own dedicated ministry.