Has tourism lost its momentum under the NDP govt?

For much of the last decade, tourism in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was regarded as one of the country’s most promising economic sectors. The opening of Argyle International Airport marked a transformative moment, creating new opportunities for connectivity, investment, and visitor growth. International carriers such as Virgin Atlantic, JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Air Canada expanded access to the destination, generating optimism about the future of the industry.

The sector was further energized by major hotel and resort proposals. International brands including Beaches, Marriott, and Holiday Inn were linked to potential developments, while local investors expanded properties such as Myah’s Luxury Suites, Hotel Alexandrina, Beachcombers Hotel, and Paradise Beach Hotel. Additional tourism-related projects were discussed for locations including Peter’s Hope, Cumberland, Palm Island, and Mount Wynne.

Government policy also played a significant role in encouraging investment. Through the Hotel Aid Act and other incentive programmes, developers benefited from substantial concessions, including corporate tax exemptions and duty-free importation of construction materials and equipment. Taxi operators, tour providers, marine excursion businesses, and other tourism stakeholders similarly received concessions intended to modernize operations and enhance the visitor experience.

Collectively, these initiatives created the perception of a tourism sector on an upward trajectory. Industry stakeholders frequently spoke of expansion, increased arrivals, and the possibility of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines becoming a leading tourism destination within the Eastern Caribbean. Today, however, concerns are emerging that this momentum may have slowed. Since the change in government, many stakeholders have observed an apparent absence of major announcements relating to new airline routes, significant hotel investments, or transformative tourism projects. The sense of excitement that once surrounded the sector appears to have diminished, replaced by uncertainty regarding the government’s long-term vision for tourism development.

The delayed Beaches resort project has raised concerns about the country’s investment climate and the government’s ability to drive tourism development. Simultaneously, local taxi operators and entrepreneurs report increasing difficulty in obtaining the necessary approvals to expand. They argue that tourism growth depends on both large resorts and the small businesses that support the visitor experience. These challenges suggest a policy environment that may be hindering rather than encouraging entrepreneurship within the sector.

Beyond specific projects and concessions, a broader criticism has emerged regarding leadership and strategic direction. Some industry participants have suggested that the Ministry of Tourism has yet to clearly articulate a vision capable of driving the next phase of growth. Others argue that tourism policy has become reactive rather than proactive, with fewer initiatives aimed at attracting investment, expanding airlift, developing niche tourism products, and improving competitiveness. Questions have also been raised regarding governance within the sector.

Critics contend that the Chairmanship of the SVG Tourism Authority should be held by an individual with extensive tourism and hospitality experience. While administrative competence is important, many stakeholders believe effective tourism leadership requires a deep understanding of the challenges facing investors, airlines, hoteliers, tour operators, and destination marketers. Reports of dissatisfaction among some tourism stakeholders and concerns expressed by industry workers about the apparent lack of direction have further contributed to perceptions that the sector is drifting without a coherent strategy.

Whether these perceptions are fully justified remains open to debate. However, perceptions themselves can influence investor confidence, industry morale, and the destination’s overall competitiveness. Tourism remains one of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ most important economic pillars. It supports thousands of jobs, generates foreign exchange earnings, and stimulates activity across transportation, agriculture, construction, retail, entertainment, and hospitality. The sector cannot be placed on autopilot. Sustained growth requires continuous innovation, aggressive marketing, investor engagement, and strong policy leadership.

The central question facing the current administration is therefore straightforward: What is the vision for tourism?

Stakeholders are not merely seeking explanations for delays or challenges. They are looking for evidence of a comprehensive strategy capable of attracting new airlines, encouraging hotel investment, supporting local tourism entrepreneurs, expanding visitor experiences, and ensuring that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains competitive in an increasingly crowded Caribbean marketplace. Until that vision is clearly articulated and supported by tangible action, concerns about stagnation, lack of direction, and missed opportunities are likely to persist. Tourism was once viewed as a sector on the rise. The challenge now is ensuring that it does not become a sector standing still.