Carifta Games Set for Trinidad’s Haseley Crawford Stadium

There was a hive of activity as the final touches to the Haseley Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago was being added.

The track itself was ready after weeks of relaying which sent jitters of uncertainty through the Carifta countries, but as of today Friday April 17, 2025, the Haseley Crawford Stadium was ready to host the 52nd Carifta Games April 19 – 21, 2025, with the official Opening Ceremony scheduled to be held on Friday April 18, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

Hundreds of athletes from English, French, Spanish, and Dutch speaking Caribbean countries are scheduled to compete in both field and track events in what is arguably the biggest annual junior track and field championships in the world.