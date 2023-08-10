Hawaii: At least 36 killed on Maui as thousands race to escape fires

One of the deadliest US wildfires in recent years blasted through Maui, destroying parts of a centuries-old village and killing at least 36 people. Thousands of Hawaii residents fled their homes.

The fire surprised the island, leaving burned-out cars on busy streets and burning piles of wreckage where historic structures had stood in Lahaina Town, a popular tourist attraction since the 1700s. Some adults and children fled into the ocean Wednesday while crews battled island fires.

Late Wednesday, Maui County reported at least 36 deaths. Officials reported 271 structures damaged or destroyed and scores injured. The 2018 California Camp Fire killed at least 85 people, destroyed almost 19,000 homes, businesses, and other facilities, and nearly devastated Paradise.

Kamuela Kawaakoa and Iiulia Yasso of Lahaina reported a terrifying escape beneath smoke-filled skies Tuesday afternoon. After a quick trip to the supermarket for water, the couple and their 6-year-old kid returned to their flat and had to change clothes and leave as the bushes took fire.

“We barely made it out,” Kawaakoa said at an evacuation center on Wednesday, still wondering if their flat survived.

A senior center across the street caught fire as the family fled. They called 911 but didn’t know if anyone left. Downed utility poles and fleeing cars delayed their escape.

Kawaakoa, 34, grew up in the Lahaina Surf apartment building with his father and grandmother.

“It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything,” Kawaakoa said. “I was helpless.”

Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said Maui has “been tested like never before in our lifetime.”

“We are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” he recorded. “In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a ‘kaiaulu,’ or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha.”

Tourists were warned to avoid the fires. Ed Sniffen, state transportation director, said 11,000 guests left Maui on Wednesday and at least 1,500 more on Thursday. The Honolulu Convention Center prepared to house thousands of displaced people.

Hurricane Dora whipped the fires far to the south. It’s the latest summer weather tragedy. Experts say climate warming makes such disasters more likely.

Hawaii fires are different from West Coast fires. They start in extensive grasslands on arid islands and are smaller than mainland fires. In 2021, a Big Island fire destroyed homes and displaced hundreds.

Some flights resumed Wednesday as Maui winds calmed, giving pilots a better glimpse of the damage. Lahaina aerial footage showed hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed, including Front Street, where tourists previously shopped and dined. Smoking rubble piles lined the waterfront, boats in the harbor were burnt, and grey smoke lingered over leafless charred trees.

It’s awful. “I’ve flown here 52 years and I’ve never seen anything close to that,” said tour helicopter pilot Richard Olsten. “We had tears in our eyes.”

14,500 Maui residents lost electricity early Wednesday. Many people struggled to contact friends and family near the flames due to mobile reception and phone line outages. Some tweeted.

Tiare Lawrence desperately tried to reach her siblings near the Lahaina gas station explosion.

“There’s no service, so we can’t get ahold of anyone,” she said from Pukalani, Maui.

Wednesday night, Hawaii State Department of Defence Major General Kenneth Hara informed reporters that officials were working to restore communications, provide water, and maybe add law enforcement. National Guard helicopters had poured 150,000 gallons of water on Maui flames.

The Coast Guard rescued 14 individuals, including two children, who leapt into the water to escape flames and smoke.

Officials flew three critically burned people to Oahu.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, Maui County mayor Bissen said officials hadn’t started researching the flames’ cause, but pointed to dry conditions, low humidity, and high winds.

Lahaina resident Mauro Farinelli reported a hillside fire erupted Tuesday after strong gusts.

“It just ripped through everything with amazing speed,” he recalled, “like a blowtorch.”

Farinelli said high winds blew his garage door off its hinges and imprisoned his automobile. His wife, Judit, and dog, Susi, were driven to an evacuation shelter by a friend. He was unaware of their home’s fate.

“We’re hoping for the best,” he continued, “but we’re pretty sure it’s gone.”

President Joe Biden authorized all federal resources to assist. He added the Hawaii National Guard had deployed helicopters for firefighting and rescue.

“Our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses and communities destroyed,” Biden stated.

Former President Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, commented on social media that it’s hard to view photographs from a unique location.

Mayor Mitch Roth said Big Island wildfires caused no casualties or property damage.

Governor Josh Green, who was abroad, issued an emergency proclamation through Acting Governor Sylvia Luke, urging tourists to stay away. “This place is unsafe,” she said.

Green’s office indicated he’d return Wednesday evening.

Alan Dickar, who owns a Lahaina poster gallery and three properties, said most Maui tourists visit Front Street.

“The central two blocks is the economic heart of this island, and I don’t know what’s left,” he remarked.

Dickar escaped with three buddies and two pets after filming the main strip burning.

“Everything significant I owned burned down today,” he remarked. I’m ok. I escaped.”

