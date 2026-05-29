Haynes departs NIS: ‘A legacy of financial triumph, reform’

Stewart K. Haynes, the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Services (NIS), is concluding his tenure this month, leaving behind an institution fundamentally transformed from a state of “institutional fragility” to a pillar of national stability.

Haynes assumed leadership on February 1, 2017, during a period of high executive attrition that saw the retirement of both the long-serving Deputy Director and Financial Comptroller. Despite effectively operating as the sole executive officer during this critical juncture, Haynes steered the NIS through a series of historic national and global shocks.

His leadership was instrumental in navigating the economic disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Soufrière volcanic eruptions in 2021, and Hurricane Beryl in 2024. Notably, he oversaw the rapid design and rollout of a Temporary Unemployment Benefit to support workers displaced by the pandemic, providing an immediate social safety net when it was needed most.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ first native actuary, Haynes utilized his professional expertise to deliver extraordinary financial results. Under his watch, the NIS asset base grew from $478 million in 2016 to an estimated 546 million by 2025.Furthermore, the institution achieved its highest−ever annual surplus of 47 million, a massive increase from the $13 million recorded at the start of his tenure.

Recognizing that financial reserves alone were insufficient for long-term survival, Haynes spearheaded a comprehensive reform program to address projections that the Fund would be depleted by 2032–2037. Through strategic parametric reforms in 2024—including tightening early retirement rules and raising the minimum pension from $70 to $80 per week—Haynes extended the Fund’s projected sustainability to the 2065–2070 period.

These reforms were underpinned by a commitment to public engagement. Haynes prioritized transparent communication to demystify complex actuarial data, successfully winning public trust and increasing customer satisfaction among the 2,200 vulnerable retirees who benefited from increased payments.

Haynes’ internal legacy includes a complete professionalization of NIS operations. He established a dedicated Risk Management Unit, elevated Human Resources to a strategic level, and commissioned a digital readiness assessment that led to a new core management system.

His influence extended beyond local borders, as he served as the International Social Security Association (ISSA) focal point for the English-speaking Caribbean and Vice-Chairperson of the Technical Commission on Investment of Social Security Funds. He also championed the transition of the NIS toward a “six-dimensional safety net” by laying the groundwork for a permanent unemployment benefit.

As he departs, Haynes leaves an institution that is financially stronger, governance-driven, and internationally respected. By framing the NIS as an “intergenerational contract,” he has ensured that his decade of leadership will serve as a foundation for protecting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for decades to come.