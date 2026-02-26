Health Officials Join Rotary to Champion Children’s Wellness

Rotary and Rotaract Advance National Dialogue on Childhood Obesity Prevention

On Thursday February 24th, 2026, local Rotary and Rotaract clubs convened a Presidents’ and Assistant Governor’s Dinner Meeting to discuss childhood obesity prevention and their Clubs’ roles in supporting healthier outcomes for Vincentian children.

The meeting brought together Rotarians, Rotaractors, friends of Rotary, and specially invited guests including the Hon. Daniel Cummings – Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Mrs. Joycelyn Blake-Browne – Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Shanika John-Trent – Chief Health Promotion Officer, and Ms. Alicia Ferdinand – Senior Nutritionist.

The engagement was jointly hosted by the Presidents of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent – Mrs. Felicia Cumberbatch, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South – Ms. Kim Haydock, and the Rotaract Club of Kingstown – Ms. Angelina Questelles, under the leadership of Assistant Governor Dr. Janelle Allen, in support of Rotary District 7030’s 2026 “Rotary Moves” campaign on Childhood Obesity Prevention.

Focusing on the Advocacy pillar of the campaign, the meeting allowed for meaningful discussion around practical, policy, and legislative approaches to protect children’s health and support the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

Minister Cummings, a former member and Past President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working with Rotary and Rotaract to develop and implement sustainable programmes that promote healthy lifestyles among children.

Recognising the far-reaching implications of childhood obesity, Rotary and Rotaract clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain committed to collaboration, advocacy, and partnership in safeguarding the nation’s future.