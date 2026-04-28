Healthcare Collapses in Haiti Amid Escalating Violence, MSF Warns

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has issued a dire warning regarding the sharply deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Haiti, as escalating violence, collapsing public services, and widespread displacement severely restrict access to essential healthcare.

According to the organization, more than 60 percent of medical facilities in the capital city of Port-au-Prince are currently closed or only partially functioning. Many facilities have been damaged, looted, or abandoned, while those that remain open face severe shortages of medical supplies and personnel. The healthcare system’s collapse is so severe that only one public hospital in Port-au-Prince is presently capable of performing surgeries, leaving it routinely overwhelmed.

The violence, driven by armed groups clashing for territorial control, has made moving through the region exceptionally hazardous. Tirana Hassan, CEO of MSF USA, stated that Haiti has become a “far more dangerous place to live, work, or seek medical care,” noting that the insecurity has spread to multiple regions, including the Artibonite and Centre departments.

“People are risking their lives simply to reach a medical facility — sometimes while in labor, after being wounded, or following sexual violence,” Hassan said. Fear of violence has kept many residents from seeking treatment even in urgent medical situations, while sudden fighting frequently forces families to flee their homes with little to no warning.

The intensifying conflict has directly impacted medical personnel. Davina Hayles, MSF’s head of mission in Haiti, reported that over the weekend of April 18 and 19, staff members were trapped in their homes by gunfire with no way to escape. Dozens of individuals, including MSF staff and their families, were forced to seek refuge at an MSF hospital in Cité Soleil. This hospital is located in an enclave entirely controlled by armed groups and serves as the sole accessible health facility for the thousands of people living there.

The healthcare collapse is further compounded by a massive displacement crisis. United Nations estimates indicate that more than 1.4 million people are currently internally displaced within Haiti. Many are taking shelter in schools or overcrowded makeshift camps where they lack adequate access to clean water, sanitation, and medical care. Consequently, MSF mobile clinics are reporting a rise in illnesses linked to these poor water conditions.

Despite the intolerable conditions, MSF continues to provide crucial aid. The organization, which has operated in Haiti for 35 years, provided more than 129,000 medical consultations last year, delivering emergency care for violence-related injuries, maternal health services, and treatment for survivors of sexual violence.