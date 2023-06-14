Heat Wave Advisory Issued For The Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia

The Ministry of Health has issued a heat wave advisory for Saint Lucia, advising residents to take precautions.
Janelle Alexander-Dupre, a Health Educator in the Bureau of Health, issued a statement Tuesday calling attention to a recent Saint Lucia Meteorological Services warning about possibly record high temperatures.
She also stated that the Ministry of Health advises everyone to stay hydrated.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.