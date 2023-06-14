Download Our App
Wednesday, June 14
Heat Wave Advisory Issued For The Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia

Editorial Staff
Caribbean becoming too hot to live in, says climate change group

The Ministry of Health has issued a heat wave advisory for Saint Lucia, advising residents to take precautions.

Janelle Alexander-Dupre, a Health Educator in the Bureau of Health, issued a statement Tuesday calling attention to a recent Saint Lucia Meteorological Services warning about possibly record high temperatures.

She also stated that the Ministry of Health advises everyone to stay hydrated.

