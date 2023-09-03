Heath Streak, Former Zimbabwe cricket captain, dies at age 49

Heath Streak, a former Zimbabwe captain, died at the age of 49, according to his wife.

Streak had colon cancer, and his wife Nadine announced on Facebook on Sunday morning that he had been “carried to be with the angels.”

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” Nadine stated.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former (Zimbabwe) captain Heath Streak,” Zimbabwe’s official Twitter account said. His contributions to cricket will be remembered forever, and he will be much missed. “May you rest in peace.”

His death was reported two weeks earlier, however it turned out to be untrue.

Between 1993 and 2005, Streak earned 65 Test caps and 189 one-day international appearances for his country, taking over 450 international wickets.

Streak, the first Zimbabwe bowler to achieve 100 ODI wickets, was noted for his remarkable all-round abilities as a fast-medium bowler and good lower-order hitter.

He also finished as Zimbabwe’s seventh-highest Test run-scorer, with 1,990 runs, and one of 16 Zimbabwe batters to achieve more than 2,000 ODI runs, with 2,943.

Source : Sky News