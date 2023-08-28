Grenada is experiencing its fifth day of high temperatures as a result of a continuing heatwave.

Grenada is still experiencing a heatwave, according to a statement provided by the Meteorological Service on August 28. Models continue to show mild breezes, reasonably high temperatures, and little rain.

According to the weather service, today will be the fifth day with temperatures exceeding 31.7°C. A heatwave is defined as two or more days with temperatures of 31.7°C or higher.

The high temperature for Monday is expected to be 32.5°C.