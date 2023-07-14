Heatwave in Southern Europe forces closure of Greece Acropolis

A heatwave is sweeping through portions of southern Europe, with temperatures set to surpass records in the coming days.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in regions of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, and Turkey.

Temperatures in Italy might reach 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Ten towns, including Rome, Bologna, and Florence, have been issued a red alert.

A guy in his forties died after fainting in northern Italy on Tuesday.

According to Italian media, the 44-year-old man was painting zebra crossing lines in the town of Lodi, near Milan, before collapsing from heat exhaustion. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Several foreign visitors have died of heatstroke, including a British man near Rome’s Colosseum.

People have been urged to drink at least two litres of water per day and to avoid dehydrating beverages such as coffee and alcohol.

Two Australian visitors walking through Rome’s streets told the BBC they were “really surprised” by the heat.

“It does put a damper on our plans as tourists,” Melbourne friends Maria and Gloria said. “We are trying not to go out in the middle of the day.”

The Cerberus heatwave, dubbed after the three-headed monster from Dante’s Inferno by the Italian Meteorological Society, is likely to bring more harsh weather in the coming days.

Spain has been sweating in temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) for days, with nocturnal temperatures in much of the country remaining over 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).

Since its inception in early June, the Andalusian regional government has received 54,000 calls from people who have been afflicted by the heat.

The land surface temperature in the Extremadura region reached 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, according to a satellite image captured by the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel project.

Source : BBC