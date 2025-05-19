Kaleb found in Wilson Hill

Moments ago, the mother of 17-year-old Kaleb Ottley from Dasent Cottage informed St Vincent Times of that her son was found.

Kaleb was found by his uncle on Monday evening.

“Two individuals called and informed us that he was near Convent School and the special needs school, so my brother followed that information and found him in that area.”

The elated mother said many individuals reached out and gave leads, which helped tremendously.

Unedited Facebook post below.

As someone who is generally private and shares very little about my personal life on social media, it is with a heavy and humble heart that I reach out to the public for help in locating my son.

He is 17 years old and has been diagnosed with a psychiatric condition for which he is currently receiving treatment. Over the past few days, he has shown a tendency to wander—something we’ve managed in the past by locating him shortly after. However, this time is different.

On Saturday, May 17th, he was in Kingstown with his uncle and somehow he managed to slip away without being noticed, and we have not been able to find him since.

He is known to walk long distances and, at this time, appears to be experiencing short-term memory issues. I am deeply concerned, as he has not had a proper meal since Saturday and has missed several important doses of his medication. He is also unfamiliar with most areas of the country, as he did not grow up in St.Vincent and only knows about three villages.

I am pleading with the public: if anyone sees him, please contact any of the listed numbers immediately; 4988714, 4330878, 12468411255(whatsapp msg or call)

. He is friendly, easy to talk to, and not aggressive in any way—it is safe to approach him. I’ve also attached a photo of the outfit he was last seen wearing and believe he may still be in the same clothes.

Thank you for your support, care, and vigilance during this difficult time.