Hemal Jain has been appointed as the new general manager of the Mandarin Oriental Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jain formerly worked as general manager at the Virtuoso-affiliated Alila Villas Uluwatu and Alila Manggis in Bali, Indonesia, according to Travel Weekly.

Jain previously worked in the front office at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Mumbai and Doha, as well as Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in the Himalayas (Wildflower Hall) and Agra, India (Trident Agra).