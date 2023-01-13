Cultural Hub, Heritage Square, Kingstown

Heritage Square in St Vincent’s capital Kingstown, will be turned into a cultural hub in order to reintroduce and utilize the arts.

The Minister of Culture Carlos James announced during the budget debate on Wednesday, January 11, that this will begin at the end of the month and continue every month’s end in the future.

“Creatives, dancers, poets, dramatists persons who are involved in soloists, local bands, young people, students. More and more, we see a lot of young people immersing themselves in the creative arts”.

“We want to build a platform and an avenue for our creatives to express themselves, and we’ll start this year.” “We’re going to restore elements of local art and culture to Heritage Square,” the minister said.

James told legislators that these are some of the things the government is doing to encourage and motivate the creatives among us, as well as to serve as a psycho-social measure, guaranteeing that when we are recuperating and rebuilding, we do so in a comprehensive and diverse manner in both the arts and culture.