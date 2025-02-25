Heroes Month: SVG Hosts Man vs. Nature 10K Challenge

HERITAGE TOURISM PART OF HERITAGE MONTH ACTIVITIES

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture officially launched the calendar of activities for National Heroes and Heritage Month 2025 under the theme “Appreciating Our Identity; Preserving Our Heritage with Pride.”

During the media briefing, Senior Marketing Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Caricia Taylor, highlighted the Leeward Experiential Tour 2025 as a major event for the month, an immersive cultural experience set for March 15th in Cumberland Valley.

The event will feature live music, traditional dances, friendly competitions, and local cuisine, offering visitors and locals an authentic taste of Vincentian heritage.

Annette Mark, CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority, introduced Man vs. Nature: Joseph Chatoyer’s World’s Most Extreme 10K Challenge”, an endurance race on March 16th designed to test participants’ strength against the rugged terrain of St. Vincent. The event aims to position the country as a prime destination for adventure tourism.

President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, David “Darkie” Williams, provided updates on the International Garifuna Conference (March 11-13) and the Schools’ Folk Festival, emphasizing their role in preserving and promoting Garifuna culture and history.

National Heroes and Heritage Month, observed annually in March, celebrates the legacy of Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer and honors Vincentians who have contributed to national development.

The month-long program will feature a variety of events that highlight the nation’s rich history and traditions.