High chance of showers tonight as shear line dips southwards over SVG

There is a high chance of some showers tonight, as a shear line dips southwards over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Instability should last into Saturday, after which, for the remainder of the weekend into the new week conditions should revert back to fair conditions alternating with cloudy spells and a few isolated showers.

Friday: Mostly fair with chance of occasional isolated showers. Showers may tend to increase during the night as a shearline affects the island.

Saturday: A few showers are likely in the morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy.

Sunday: Fair to occasionally cloudy with chance of isolated showers.

Monday: Fair to occasionally cloudy with chance of isolated showers.

Moderate breeze will blow from the north east to east (NE-E) at 15 km/h to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate with swells ranging between 1.0m – 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. There will be no significant intrusion within this forecast period.