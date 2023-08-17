High chance SVG will receive showers, thunderstorms over next 3 days

SVG Met Office says there is a high chance that the island will continue to experience pockets of showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over the next 3 days as the atmosphere remains unstable.

The inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to affect the islands from last night into today, after which, a tropical wave will be in the vicinity.

Model guidance is indicating a strong disturbance in the vicinity around Saturday. SVG Met will continue to monitor.

Thick haze should thin out on Friday, with another pocket- slight to moderate in intensity, expected over the weekend. Moderate east north east (ENE) trades (15km/h-30km/h) will move across the islands becoming breezy at times around Friday and Saturday.

Seas should remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m – 2.0m until Friday, when a deterioration is expected to take place (1.5m-2.5m).

Source : Met Office