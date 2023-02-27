High demand for travel between Cuba & St Vincent – Tourism Minister

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has just approved the fifth freedom flying rights for Conviasa Airlines to fly to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from Havana.

Previously, as you know, they operated Caracas and Argyle International Airport; now they are looking to expand their operation in Havana to Argyle International Airport. And we’re hoping to see those flights begin on March 31st of this year.”

James said there is a high demand for travel, particularly between Havana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“It’s usually one of the places where we see a lot of what we call commercial tourism, where people come here to support the business community and bring back a lot of goods to Cuba.”