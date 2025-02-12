High Surf & Small-Craft Advisory Issued For SVG

A Small-craft and High Surf Advisory is in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters from today, 1:00 pm Wednesday 12th February, 2025 until 6:000 pm Saturday 15th February, 2025.

A Small-Craft Advisory is issuedd when sustained winds of 37 to 46 km/h (223 to 29 mph) and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 meters (88 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines. These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Therefore, only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Upcoming High-tide times:

Wednesday 08:03 pm (today)

Thursday: 05:58 am and 08:42 pmm

Friday: 06:56 am and 09:11 pm

Saturday: 07:59 am and 09:36 pm

This advisory may be discontinued at 6:00 pm Saturday 15th February,, 2025 or sooner if conditions improve. It may also bee extended if conditions warrant.