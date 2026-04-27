Furious NDP supporter Arion Smart torches party

Frustrated NDP Supporter Slams Government

Five months into the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) administration, cracks are beginning to show as vocal supporter Arion Smart has publicly condemned the government for failing to clear out civil servants loyal to the previous administration.

In a passionate critique, Smart expressed deep frustration that the newly elected NDP government prioritized amending two constitutional bills regarding Commonwealth citizenship within its first four months, while neglecting to purge key ministry positions of political opponents.

He characterized the constitutional amendments as “minuscule problems” compared to the “major problems” of keeping holdover Permanent Secretaries (PS) and Senior Assistant Secretaries (SAS) in office.

According to Smart, these officials are loyalists of the Unity Labour Party (ULP) who have “no love” for the current NDP ministers. He accused these civil servants of actively working to undermine the new administration, claiming they are “living vicariously through the eyes of of Ralph” and executing his instructions rather than following the directives of the current government.

Highlighting the perceived dysfunction, Smart vividly criticized the state of one unnamed ministry, claiming the minister’s office is being run exactly as it was under the ULP. He described the office environment as an “amusement park,” noting that when constituents visit to seek help, they are made to feel as though they are “auditioning for a job to be a lion tamer” or a “clown”.

The dissatisfaction is reportedly causing significant unrest among the party’s base.

Smart warned that NDP supporters are “grumbling” about the nonsense they are witnessing, particularly their inability to gain access to ministers because the offices are controlled by ULP-aligned secretaries.

He cited specific examples of this growing grassroots frustration, describing supporters from Sion Hill in East Kingston throwing away their party items, and residents from Central Leeward traveling to his home on a Friday morning solely to complain.

Smart delivered a stark and sarcastic warning to the current NDP leadership, cautioning them that they are currently on a “highway to hell”.

He mocked the ministers for continuing to “pet” and “kiss” these civil servants, warning them that if they continue down this road, they will face severe consequences from the electorate when the 2030 elections arrive.