Hilton & small luxury hotels forge expansion with SVG

Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels Expand Partnership with Over 450 Properties

In a strategic move that’s reshaping luxury travel, Hilton has dramatically expanded its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), creating an impressive network of over 450 unique properties across the globe including in St Vincent.

Since launching the partnership just one year ago, Hilton has been adding more than one SLH property per week, a testament to the program’s remarkable success.

The expansion has opened doors to 12 new countries, introducing travelers to hidden gems from Cambodia’s historic landscapes to the pristine beaches of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hilton Honors members now enjoy unprecedented flexibility, with the ability to earn and redeem points at these distinctive SLH properties. The numbers tell an exciting story: SLH hotels have seen a remarkable 78% increase in traffic through Hilton’s digital platforms.

Spotlight on New Destinations

Angkor Village Hotel in Cambodia

Sundy Praia in São Tomé and Príncipe

Vila Planinka in Slovenia

The Liming Bequia in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Blackpine Hotel in Andorra

Château de Maubreuil in France

For SLH properties, the partnership offers access to Hilton’s extensive global distribution network and marketing resources, while preserving their unique identities. This approach ensures that travelers can experience authentic, locally-inspired hospitality without sacrificing the convenience of a global booking platform.